FDA provides email to report supply shortages, helps health care workers preserve medical gloves during pandemic

(03/21/20) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) wants to provide health care providers with a list of conservation strategies to help preserve supply levels and personal protection equipment (PPE), namely surgeons' gloves and patient examination gloves as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The strategies include reserving the use of sterile gloves for procedures where sterility is required and using gloves that have gone beyond the manufacturer's shelf life for training and demonstration purposes or when there is a lower risk of transmission.

The FDA says providers should also consider using non-medical gloves (like ones used for food service, embalming, cleaning) if their supply runs out completely.

The department also wants people to be aware of counterfeit medical gloves on the market.

The FDA is working with medical glove manufacturers to get a better understanding of the current supply chain issues directly related to COVID-19.

You can read all of the FDA's recommendations here.

For potential or actual supply issues, email information to the FDA at deviceshortages@fda.hhs.gov.