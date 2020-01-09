FDA testing potentially tainted bottled water passed out in Flint

(1/9/2020) - The federal Food and Drug Administration is joining the investigation into potentially tainted bottled water passed out to Flint residents in December.

The FDA says Michigan health officials asked the agency to collect the state's samples of the bottled water and have it tested for microbial quality and filth.

The affected water was passed out Dec. 21 at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church and distributed to low-income or senior housing complexes around the city.

Residents quickly complained that the water smells musty when they open the bottles. The church advised residents on Dec. 23 to dump out the water and avoid consuming it after

The 100 pallets of water came from a Federal Emergency Management Agency warehouse in Texas.

Several brands of bottled water were passed out on Dec. 21, but officials are only warning about the Niagara and Refresh brands.