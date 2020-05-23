FEMA, state lawmakers to hold press conference about flood relief efforts

(5/23/20) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is scheduled to tour flood-ravaged communities in Mid-Michigan Saturday.

U.S. Senators Gary Peters Debbie Stabenow and Congressman John Moolenaar said a press conference would be held later in the day in Midland County.

It came after President Donald Trump approved Michigan’s emergency declaration request. The declaration made FEMA resources available to the state and local governments.

The Tittabawassee River had receded Saturday after the record-breaking flooding and dam failure earlier in the week. The river was at its highest levels on Wednesday.

Count on ABC 12 for updates on the relief efforts.

