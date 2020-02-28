Fact or Fiction: Clearing the air of coronavirus

(02/28/2020) - Presently, there are zero confirmed cases in Michigan, but the state is preparing to fight an outbreak if one should come.

We know many people have questions and concerns about the Coronavirus. As the outbreak continues, so does the spreading of misinformation and fear.

For example, people claiming the Coronavirus made its way to mid-Michigan. ABC12 made calls, and it is not true. In fact, if it were true, a medical facility would need to immediately report a positive test to the state health department and CDC.

There are also all sorts of rumors about vaccines for the Coronavirus. This is issue that Mid-Michigan congressman Dan Kildee has been on top of from Washington D-C.

He says doctors in a federal health briefing on Friday gave a one-to-two year timeline for a possible vaccine.

This one is a fact.

"My first reaction was, 'Well, that's way too late.' The concern is this virus will have multiple cycles. This is unfortunately not a situation where it's going to come and peak and go away. It's likely to be around for a while," Kildee said.

Also, rumors are spreading that the best way to protect yourself from the Coronavirus is using a mask. That's fiction.

The CDC isn't actually recommending the public wear masks, but some people feel more comfortable wearing one when traveling and being around large groups.

They say the best way to protect yourself is remembering to always wash your hands and avoiding close contact with someone who is sick.

According to Nicholas Decker, the Director of Laboratory Services at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso, the biggest misconception surrounding the coronavirus is that it has a high mortality rate.

He says, "While the virus can be deadly, it’s important to note that influenza, or the flu, has proved more fatal and it is far more widespread here in the U.S. and across Michigan."

He also mentioned that just because a person may test positive for the Coronavirus, they may not show it.

"They may have very mild or no symptoms at all. This means it can be more difficult to catch cases early, leading to the potential for increased contamination," Decker said.

Needless to say, there is no link between Coronavirus and Corona beer. However, the concern is impacting the drink. A new survey found that 38% of beer drinkers say they would not buy Corona under any circumstances at the moment.

If you feel you are sick, it is best to stay home. Also, if you feel fever-like symptoms, remember to contact your doctor.

For more information from the CDC, visit the 'Related Links' section of this page.