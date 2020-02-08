"Fake Cop" pulled over by Oakland County Sheriff, arraigned

(02/08/2020)- A Detroit-area man who was driving a SUV decked out like a police car when he was stopped by a county sheriff has been charged.

The Oakland County sheriff’s office says Adrian Ansah-Asante was arraigned Saturday on weapons and possession of flashing lights charges.

Sheriff Mike Bouchard pulled over the vehicle Thursday in Waterford Township after noticing its police-style bumpers, array of lights and “emergency response” decal.

Bouchard said there was a fake radar, police-style computer, loaded gun and large knife in the vehicle.

Ansah-Asante lives in Waterford Township, about 40 miles northwest of Detroit. His bond was set at $50,000.