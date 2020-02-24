Fake bills used at Port Huron businesses

At least five businesses in eastern Michigan have reported receiving counterfeit cash. The St. Clair County sheriff's office said businesses around Marysville, Port Huron Township and Fort Gratiot Township reported getting $100 bills last week.

The businesses included a Menards, an AutoZone and a liquor store.

Lt. Matt Pohl says other companies may have received the bills but not realized they were fake. The sheriff's office believed the suspects were in a rented white Kia Forte with a Florida license plate.