Fake city of Grand Rapids checks showing up around Mid-Michigan

(8/12/2019) - Authorities are warning business owners to watch out for fake checks purportedly from the city of Grand Rapids after someone tried to use one in Mid-Michigan.

Someone tried to cash this check at a convenience store in Flint. Similar checks have been passed at three other locations around Michigan, according to investigators.

The fake checks have the Grand Rapids city logo on them and appear to be from JP Morgan Chase Bank. Real checks will just say "City of Grand Rapids."

Another red flag is the signature. Real checks from the city of Grand Rapids will have three signatures.

Anyone who suspects that someone is passing a fake check should call the bank listed to confirm if it's from a real account.