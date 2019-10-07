Fall harvest underway, farm traffic picks up on rural roads

(10/07/19) - A 35-year-old motorcyclist from Bay City was hospitalized after a head-on crash with a truck towing a piece of farm equipment.

Frankenmuth Police believe the driver of the pickup truck made a left turn from M-83 onto Roedel Road and didn't see the motorcycle.

The truck driver wasn't hurt.

The motorcyclist was flown to a hospital in Genesee County to be treated.

Expect to see more farm traffic on Mid-Michigan roads over the next couple of months as the fall harvest is underway.

To see what it's like from a farmer's perspective Dave Rupprecht, one of the owners of Zwerk Farms, took us for a ride in a self-propelled sugar beet harvester. "It's big equipment, it's wide equipment, and it doesn't run fast," he said.

The machine is designed to work on a farm field, but it has to travel on the road to get from field to field.

Rupprecht said it travels at top speeds of 25 miles-per-hour. If you're in the cab it's a decent clip, but from road level it can feel slow.

"A lot of people are impatient, just don't want to take the time to wait for an opportunity to get around a piece of equipment," Rupprecht explained.

He added they know it's a two-way street when it comes to sharing the road, but sometimes they can't get over as quickly as drivers would like. "There's mailboxes, there's signs, and so whenever there's a clearing we try to get off the road and let people pass, but sometimes you have to be patient."

Rupprecht explained they want to be seen, and they want to see you. "There's mirrors on both sides of the machine, there's cameras on the side and on the back, so I can see just about anything coming at me or even behind me."

Most equipment is well lit, has Slow Moving Vehicle signs, and they try to drive on the roads as little as possible after dark.

Frankenmuth Police Chief Don Mawer, whose agency handled the serious accident at M-83 and Roedel Road Sunday, said accidents with farm equipment are pretty rare.

He said typically crashes involving farm equipment are the fault of the other driver. "Impatience seems to infiltrated our society in every way of life, and it becomes very dangerous when we do it on the road."

Rupprecht adds over the years he's seen some close calls. "People pass us on the right side of the road, imagine that, just go around you at all times."

Keep in mind you may see farm equipment out just a little big longer this year. Our challenging weather has pushed back harvest on many crops.