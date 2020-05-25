Fallen soldier's mom: We will rebuild Sanford memorial lost to flood

(5/25/2020) - The mother of a soldier who was killed in Iraq is pledging to rebuild a war memorial that was destroyed by a dam failure in central Michigan.

The Sanford Flagpole Monument was washed away by the Tittabawassee River when the Sanford dam failed last week.

Kim Burgess’ son, Marine Lance Cpl. Ryan Burgess, was killed in Iraq in 2006. Sanford’s Memorial Day parade started and ended at the monument last year.

There were seven aluminum flag poles to honor each branch of the military. Burgess wants to add one more to honor first responders who saved people during the flood.