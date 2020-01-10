Families Against Narcotics launches new chapter in Shiawassee County

(1/10/2020) - Shiawassee County has a new chapter of Families Against Narcotics that will help provide support and education to the community on the severity of drugs and addiction.

The chapter will work with people who seek help and are not currently in the criminal justice system. Leaders hope to launch programs that help drug users and their families.

The group also is planning to provide the community with support, education and resources to help battle the opioid epidemic in Shiawassee County.

The first open forum for the chapter is 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Owosso High School Media Center room.