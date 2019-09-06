Families: Legal loophole leads to terrible conditions at Lovedale Cemetery

(9/6/2019) - Families with loved ones buried at Lovedale Cemetery in Burton believe the owner is exploiting a legal loophole to avoid maintaining the grounds.

Family members are appalled with the conditions where their loved ones are buried at Lovedale Cemetery in Burton.

The families gathered at the cemetery Friday with former Flint councilwoman Jackie Poplar and State Rep. Sheldon Neeley of Flint to show what they describe as horrible conditions.

Bodies have been buried for decades in Lovedale Cemetery, located on Bristol Road between Genesee and Belsay roads. The grounds mean the world to families who go there to remember their loved ones.

Those families are calling on owner Michael Butts to make long awaited changes.

"My mother's headstone was supposed to been put down in October," said Jackie Poplar. "It's finally down but you can tell it didn't come down in October, because I took my foot and the headstone is moving back and forth. Lies after lies after lies."

Flooding is common during rainfall, causing some families trouble finding their loved ones' burial plots.

Joy Hawkins said she asked for her aunt's headstone to be leveled in July. She was told it was done in August, but she doesn't believe that.

On Tuesday, she received a call asking if her family wanted to purchase other plots to be buried near family members.

"Are you seriously kidding me? You want me to fund what you already promised to do. Is that why we need to buy something more?" Hawkins said.

Butts manages Lovedale and several Mid-Michigan cemeteries through Covenant Cemetery Services. But that company is owned on paper by Thumb Area Christian Fellowship, which is exempt from state laws governing cemetery maintenance because it is a church. He denies the allegations against him.

"Mr. Butts has effectively found a way to slip through the cracks by calling this property and saying it's maintained by a church when the church is actually a one-room apartment in an abandoned building," Neeley said.

He's working with the Legislature to close that loophole.

"The state has the obligation to oversee and make sure we provide the regulations for the cemeteries across the state of Michigan," Neeley said.

Meanwhile, Burton City Council members also joined in Friday's rally at Lovedale to show support for the families.

"It's terribly wrong to have your loved ones in eternal rest and to go through something like this. It's terrible," said Council Vice President Duane Haskins.

Butts agrees that the cemetery can be better maintained. He said he's working on phase one of a plan that starts with fixing the drainage issues by and installing 300 feet of buried tile.

“I’m going to continue to fix the cemetery while I have it because that is my responsibility," Butts said. "I have a moral obligation to continue that.”

For now, he said state regulators have audited his operation and found him in compliance.