Families get a little bigger on Michigan's Adoption Day

(11/26/2019) - There will be a few extra seats at some at some tables this Thanksgiving this week.

Three families got a little bigger Tuesday, as Genesee County celebrated Michigan's Adoption Day.

6 year old twins Isaiah and Isaac had a court date they couldn't miss with Genesse County Probate Judge Jennie Barkey.

"so proud of the boys and what they've become in three years," Katie VanderLaan of Howell said. "They're so smart."

After 1,154 days in the foster care system, the twins, affectionately known as "Fries" and "Chicken Nuggets", officially became the sons of Katie and Rob VanderLaan of Howell.

"When it became final, we were so excited," Katie said. "The boys always said they wanted us as there forever family."

The VanderLaan family was one of three families taking part in the Adoption Day event in Genesee County. The event is held when the families become official through the court system.

"We are celebrating the kids that really, really, really need to be adopted," Genesee County Probate Judge Jennie Barkey said. "All of our adoptees were born with drugs in their system. All of our adoptees went almost immediately, if not soon after birth, into foster care. All of them had to be found placements, all of them had to have somebody fall in love with them," she said.

Quinn Adrian was in foster care for over 500 days. She's now the newest addition of the Adrian family.

"We got her when she was five days old, and we fell in love with her," Jenny Adrian said. "She's become part of our family."

"It doesn't change much. It's just a piece of paper, but it's official," Billy Adrian said.

It's a fresh start for these children who have found their forever homes.

However, there are at least 13,000 children in the state's foster care system, who are waiting to have their adoption day.

There were also adoption day events taking place today in Saginaw and Roscommon Counties and at the Michigan Surpreme Court.

