Families protest, prosecutor demands investigation 2 years after girls' deaths

(8/26/2019) - It's been exactly two years since best friends Tatiana Brown and Ashyrinta Clemons were hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver.

They were crossing Saginaw Street, leaving a teen party. The driver never stopped.

Their families and friends chanted, "Forever 13. No justice. No peace" as they held an anger-fueled protest outside Flint City Hall and the Flint Police Department on Monday.

They know who the driver is because he turned himself into Flint police the day after the crash. So why hasn't he been arrested?

"They say time heals all wounds and it's been two years and its still like that's just an open wound because nothing has happened," Ashyrinta's great aunt, Annina Banks said.

Tatiana's Aunt, Mariah Andrews, added, "Knowing the fact that somebody that did this to her is still walking around having fun enjoying life..."

That's what Andrews said the two girls should be doing.

"What makes it even harder when you have Flint PD that won't speak to me, when you have people saying, you know, just wait or they want me to go away; and they should see after two years, I'm not, you know. I want to see this to the end," Banks said.

Banks has worked tirelessly over the last two years to get the driver behind bars. Something she knows the girls' parents couldn't handle.

"That's why I promised both of them I would do this fight," she said. "You know, because I know they're not able. They can't do what I do."

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton met with police about a month ago to demand they put this case "on the front burner."

"I gave them a laundry list of items that needed to be looked into," Leyton said. "That's gonna take some time. It could be awhile yet before I get that completed report."

Because he said, up to that meeting, Flint police had not done a thorough investigation.

"My recollection is the driver -- the alleged driver -- came to the Flint Police Department with his mother, but did not make a statement," Leyton said.

He wouldn't confirm whether police have interviewed him yet.

In April 2018, the original officer on the case, Sgt. Jason Groulx, resigned after he was named in federal criminal charges. Leyton said the case was handed off to another investigator, who had to pass it off to a third person.

Leyton said prosecutors need a witness or evidence that puts him behind the wheel that night to charge the man.

"I have faith and that's all I can go on, because I definitely can't count on the Flint PD," Banks said.

She wants to make it clear to them that she's not giving up until there's an arrest.

"I think had I not been a driving force in this, that guy would've definitely got away with a double murder," Banks said.

Flint police said the department does not comment on open investigations. Leyton said he's hopeful the investigative report and a warrant request are on his desk in six weeks.