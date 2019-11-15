Families spend time together to begin firearm deer season

(11/15/19) - The 2019 Firearm Deer Season is officially underway in Michigan.

For many hunters the 15 day season is a chance to spend time with family and friends, while at the same time trying to track down a trophy buck.

"It's a passion, a family passion. As you can tell we got the young guys with us. It's a family tradition," explained Manuel Leal Junior, who was hunting with his father, son, and a few other family members.

They made it into the woods before dawn, and were at the Department of Natural Resources deer check station in St. Charles a few hours later.

Leal Jr. harvested a buck and a doe. "In the happy line, with my eight point," he said.

His son, Leevi Lewis, hasn't harvested anything yet but said the memories have been made all the same. "Bonding time and all that stuff," Lewis said.

Lewis, 12, is the youngest in the group.

He told us not many of his friends hunt, but his dad and grandpa have made it a point to involve him.

"To see them do it, I could care less if I was to get a. As long as they get one, you know, that's the main thing," explained Manuel Leal Senior.

Leal Sr. has seen the number of hunters dip over the years. "I guess they got something better else to do at home I guess, I don't know. But not us, we're out there, we're avid hunters," he said.

The DNR estimates more than a half-million hunters will take part in Firearm Deer Season this year.

Many of those hunters will be in the woods for several days, including the hunters in the Leal family.

Leal Sr. said his hunt has just begun. He's searching for an elusive buck they've named, "Big Ben".

"Everybody says, 'oh I shot him and I shot him'. Then you look at him and he ain't got no holes on him. He's waiting for me," Leal Sr. joked.

It was a busy morning at the St. Charles deer check station.

While it's not mandatory for hunters to stop at one, it is encouraged as the DNR works to understand the deer harvest and herd.

They collect information about where the deer was harvested, take measurements of the animal, and gather material for the biologists to test.

"It gives us an indication of how well the season's going, and again the health of the overall deer herd," said Josh Imber a wildlife assistant with the DNR. "We also do disease testing. CWD testing, TB testing."

Not only is deer hunting a family tradition for many, it's also big business.

A study released by the Michigan United Conservation Clubs estimates hunting and fishing pumps $11.2 billion into Michigan's economy, and supports 171,00 jobs.

The money is spent at big boxes and little mom and pop shops like Bare's Sports Shop in St. Charles.

Owner Sue Bare said the week and days leading up to opening day were busy with last-minute shoppers.

"Licenses are a big thing, a warm clothes, now that it's turned cold, hand warmers. Stoves, scent killer items," Bare said.

Bare said her business gears up all year for this one hunting season.

Bare also noted the tools of the trade have changed over her more than three decades in business.

From a bike built for the woods and hauling out your harvest, to trail cameras and more, technology has really changed how people hunt and what they buy at places like Bare's Sports Shop.

"People don't have time to hunt the way we used to hunt a long time ago. So to speed up the ability to just go out there and hunt they have to have other items," Bare explained.

Michigan United Conservation Clubs commissioned the study in partnership with the Michigan State University Eli Broad College of Business, and with funding support from the C.S. Mott Foundation.

Click on the 'Related Links' with this story to learn more about this year's hunting season and the MUCC study.