Families stick together as General Motors strike reaches day 17

(10/2/2019) - Many of the families who are represented by the United Auto Workers at the bargaining table are spending time together on the picket lines.

For some of them, their love and dedication to the auto industry goes back decades.

Carl Johnson, a member of UAW Local 659, worked 35 years at GM before retiring 20 years ago. He's a retired worker lending support to his union brothers and sisters, but for him this strike also is a family affair.

"I'm just out here to support my son and my grandkids coming up," Johnson said. "I want GM to be here forever."

He passed down his love for the auto industry like an heirloom to his son, David. They were side by side Wednesday on Day 17 of the strike, picketing in rainy and less than appealing weather conditions.

"I have worked for General Motors for 22 years," David Johnson said. "I started out right here at the V-8 Engine Plant. I spent 10 years at Romulus Powertrain. I spent four years at Lake Orion and I've been here six years, and it's nice to be back in Flint."

David knows how important the support of everyone stopping by or blowing their horn is for the workers.

"The community has stopped by in droves," he said. "The undersheriff, the sheriff, the mayor, the governor -- we've had people running for president out here on this picket line, so yes, this is huge."

David and other workers have the benefit of the knowledge people like his dad, who have been through this before. They can say even in uncertain times that it'll all work out.

"I hired in the plant in 1965 and every time it come up, we all stood together as a group to get what we thought we needed," Carl said.

Strikers remained committed Wednesday through dismal rainy weather. Many said the weather was taking its toll, but it didn't affect their commitment to the mission.

"The weather is changing obviously and it's getting a little bit more dismal out here, but hey I think we're all in for the long run," said Gary Ijames from Davison, who has worked for GM for 40 years and currently works at the Flint Engine Operations.

Soggy "UAW on strike" signs have been tossed aside for plastic covered ones. The workers were wearing ponchos and pushing forward just as they were more than two weeks ago when this all started.

There were some fires to help warm up those who caught a little chill.

"I've been through this before in the past and we'll get there," Ijames said. "It's just a matter of give and take on both sides."

Lee Gilbert has worked at the Flint Metal Center for 10 years and said he commutes from Grand Rapids.

"I was a die maker over there and they closed after 26 years, so basically I came over here -- stay in the state -- and people work all over and uproot their families," he said.

While the workers remain committed, the strike has now forced GM de Mexico to shutdown because of a lack of parts coming from the U.S. One analyst says the company has lost about $1 billion dollars.

On the other side, Gilbert said the $250 a week strike pay helps, but he is ready to get back to work.

"Hopefully there'll be a quick resolve and we can all get back to work," he said.

Negotiations continued on Wednesday at the main bargaining table. The UAW rejected GM's latest proposal on Monday and made a counteroffer on Tuesday.

Associated Press sources said GM's offer didn't provide a clear path for temporary workers to get a full-time time and took money from other places to fund profit sharing.

David Johnson knows what it's like to sit at the negotiating table, because he's bargained on behalf of his fellow UAW members in Flint.

"Here in our plant right here we are amalgamated 659, so when we bargain, we bargain for the Flint Engine Plant. We don't bargain for Metal Center or CCA," he said.

While the local bargaining he's done is not affiliated with the national talks under way now, he understands the mentality behind those who are at the table.

"My experience being at the bargaining table, I know what they're fighting for," David Johnson said. "I know they're fighting for equal pay, benefits. We're all one ... and we're fighting for the middle class, too, big time."

He says it's simple enough. There's a shop committee and they're normally in a room with one or two people to iron out their differences with the company and to try to come up with the best deal for both sides.

UAW members are waiting for the latest word from the bargaining table.

"We basically get the same news you get," David Johnson said. "There's really been no leaks because we're going to get the contract that we want."

As the strike continues the Detroit Three are releasing sales numbers for the third quarter, which mostly covers the period before the strike started on Sept. 15.

GM says sales increased 6.3 percent over the same period last year.

Fiat Chrysler was flat and Ford reported a sales drop of nearly 5 percent. The numbers are in line with what auto analysts expected.