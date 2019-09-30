Family: 15-year-old Florida boy killed while protecting 5-year-old sister from intruder

A 15-year-old boy was killed last week in Charlotte County while defending his 5-year-old sister, according to the teen’s family, who has now chosen to come forward.

Deputies did not release how Khyler Edman was killed, but the teen's family says he was killed in the home while protecting his 5-year-old sister, who was found unharmed. (Source: The family of Khyler Edman)

The sheriff’s office says around 4 p.m. last Thursday, September 26, they were called to Starlite Lane and Ocean Boulevard in Port Charlotte where neighbors said an injured man had been seen walking along the streets.

When deputies arrived, they spotted 27-year-old Ryan Cole. He had been stabbed several times on his hands and side and ran from deputies, crossing the canal towards Conway Boulevard.

Deputies say Cole broke into a home on Conway. The homeowner called 911 and deputies took him into custody after a short foot pursuit. Cole was then taken to be treated at a local hospital for his wounds.

The sheriff’s office says they began canvassing the neighborhood and discovered that Cole had broken into a home on Starlite Lane. Inside, they found 15-year-old Khyler Edman deceased.

Deputies say Cole broke into the home, a violent encounter occurred, and Edman died protecting his younger sibling.

The sheriff’s office did not release how Edman died and initially stated the family wished for privacy, but the teen’s family came forward Monday to say Edman was killed in the home while protecting his 5-year-old sister, who was found in the home unharmed.

A GoFundMe account has raised more than $20,000 for Edman’s family.

Cole is currently being held on burglary of an occupied dwelling and petit theft for the break-in on Conway. The sheriff’s office says they continue to investigate what happened at the home on Starlite Lane and expect additional charges to be filed against Cole.

The sheriff’s office says Cole is known to deputies, currently on probation and has a history of drug use. He’s had several arrests in Port Charlotte this year, including: