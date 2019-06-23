Family: Beth Chapman of bounty-hunting fame in medically induced coma

Reality TV star Beth Chapman has been admitted to the ICU at the Queen’s Medical Center and is in a medically induced coma, her family said in a statement Saturday.

Chapman, wife of Hawaii-based bounty hunter Duane “Dog” Chapman, has battled cancer for years.

In a statement Saturday, Duane Chapman said he and his family “humbly ask everyone to please pray for Beth."

The family also sent their "sincere thanks to everyone for their prayers throughout Beth’s battle with cancer.”

The Chapman family is known for their Hawaii bounty hunting and bail bonds business, which was featured on the hit A&E show, “Dog the Bounty Hunter.”

Beth Chapman underwent successful surgery for throat cancer in 2017. But last year, doctors told her the cancer had returned and she underwent emergency surgery in November to remove a tumor in her throat.

This story will be updated.

