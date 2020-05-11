Family Dollar murder suspect waves extradition, will be brought to Flint

One of the men charged in the murder of a security guard at the Flint Family Dollar will be returning to Genesee County to face several charges.

Larry Teague was in a Texas courtroom this morning for an extradition hearing.

"While in the court hearing, he waived his extradition and agreed to return to Michigan," says Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

Teague was arrested in Houston last Thursday, wanted in connection with the murder of 43 year old Calvin Munerlyn on May 1st.

Police say the security guard at the Family Dollar store was shot after he told a relative of Teague's that she couldn't enter the store without a protective mask, as required to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Leyton says he was pleased his office will not have to prepare for an extradition hearing.

"Even though they are jailed and incarcerated, they like to get back to their home turf," Leyton explains on why a murder suspect would decide not to fight extradition.

Leyton says talks have started on how to bring Teague back to Flint. One option is the use of a transport company.

"They transport the prisoner back here, its not a direct route from Houston, they might end up in Los Angeles before they get back to Flint, you never know, one other way is commercial airlines, another way is private airplanes," he says.

Teague's stepson, Ramonyea Bishop and Bishop's sister and mother are also charged in the case.

The two people who police say helped Teague get to Texas, Laura Mitchell and Terrance Findley, also face criminal charges in Genesee County.

But they've been arraigned in Texas for hindering apprehension of a murder suspect, which could prolong their stay in Houston.

"I'm hopeful those two will also want to waive extradition and come back here," says Leyton.

Court records indicate Mitchell and Findley are being held on a bond in Texas, but its not clear when they will be back in court in Houston.