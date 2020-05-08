Family Dollar murder suspects arrested after a week on the run

(5/8/2020) - The step-father and step-son accused of murdering a Family Dollar security guard in Flint one week ago have been arrested a week after the deadly shooting.

Police arrested 44-year-old Larry Teague and 23-year-old Ramonyea Bishop a week after they allegedly shot and killed 43-year-old Calvin Munerlyn at the Family Dollar on Fifth Street.

Bishop was captured in a Bay City apartment complex on Friday afternoon while Teague was caught near a motel in Houston, Texas, on Thursday.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said two people allegedly rented a vehicle in Flint, drove Teague to Texas and bought him clothes at a Walmart in Harris County, Texas.

The two other suspects also allegedly rented a motel room for him near Houston, Texas. The room was rented under Teague's name.

Police received tips from the Flint area saying that Teague may be in Texas, which led investigators to focus on that area, Leyton said.

Teague will go through extradition proceedings in Texas so he can be brought back to Michigan and face the murder charge against him, according to Leyton.

The two other suspects -- a 45-year-old woman and 43-year-old man from Flint -- are charged in Michigan with obstruction of justice, harboring a felon and accessory to a felony. One of them also is accused of lying to police.

Authorities in Harris County, Texas, also plan to file separate charges against the the 43-year-old and 45-year-old suspects.

Police arrested Bishop at a three-unit apartment building in the 1000 block of S. Madison Street in Bay City. A renter gave police permission to search and they found Bishop, who was arrested without incident.

Investigators credited tips from the public for leading the U.S. Marshals Service and Michigan State Police Fugitive Team to each of the men.

Munerlyn was working as a security guard at the Family Dollar on May 1 24-year-old Brya Bishop, who is Ramonyea's brother, went to the store with her mother, 45-year-old Sharmel Teague, who is Larry's wife.

Brya Bishop was not wearing a face mask as required by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's order and Family Dollar's store policy during the coronavirus pandemic, so Munerlyn confronted her.

Sharmel Teague allegedly got into an argument with Munerlyn about the policy and spit at him. She and Brya then left the store and Sharmel called Larry.

Larry and Ramonyea came to the store about 20 minutes later and confronted Munerlyn. Witnesses told police they heard the suspects ask Munerlyn who had disrespected Sharmel.

During the argument, police say Ramonyea pulled out a gun and shot Munerlyn in the head. He died later that evening at Hurley Medical Center.

Larry and Ramonyea went on the run after the shooting. Police arrested Sharmel last weekend and Brya on Thursday.

Larry, Sharmel and Ramonyea all are charged with first-degree premeditated murder and weapons violations. They all face life in prison with no chance of parole if they are convicted.

Brya is facing charges of tampering with evidence, lying to police and accessory after the fact in a felony case. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.