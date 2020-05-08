Family Dollar murder suspects still on the run, possibly with several weapons

(5/8/2020) - A grieving community said goodbye to Calvin "Duper" Munerlyn Friday. The father of 8 was gunned down doing his job one week ago.

Countless people showed up for the family Friday afternoon, as they held a socially-distanced visitation in Flint.

The community touched by the man they called "Super Duper" wants the fugitives accused of killing him caught and held accountable.

“We're searching everywhere and anywhere, under every nook and cranny,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said. “Everywhere in the world, if you will.”

Leyton is confident MSP's Fugitive Team and the U.S. Marshals will track down 44-year-old Larry Teague and 23-year-old Ramonyea Bishop.

“We think they're armed and dangerous. Anybody who would do what Mr. Bishop did is clearly armed and dangerous,” he explained.

It's been one week since police say the two shot and killed Munerlyn while he was on the clock at The Family Dollar.

Police say the pair showed up after he refused service to their family member for not wearing a mask. Leyton explained he was enforcing the Governor's executive order.

“It's not a long conversation, and then immediately, the younger man pulls out the gun, points it and pulls the trigger and the victim drops to the floor,” Leyton said.

Teague and Bishop have been on the run since.

Leyton considers the two desperate. And while they're hiding out, he said it's possible the two will kill again.

“If anybody sees them, knows of them, I'm not suggesting you approach them, I'm suggesting you call law enforcement and tell us what you know so we can bring these men to justice,” Leyton explained.

He added Bishop took the .40-caliber handgun allegedly used to kill Munerlyn with him and also had access to a number of other weapons.

“Whether he got his hands on those before he went on the run, we don't know that,” Leyton said.

He does know their first stop after the shooting was Bishop's sister's home.

24-year-old Brya Bishop faced a judge Friday on three felony charges. She's accused of helping the two escape.

At her arraignment, ABC12 learned Bishop is living on disability, she has depression, bipolar disorder, as well as ADD. And, she is a Mom to two young children.

Brya Bishop remains in the Genesee County Jail with her own mother, Sharmel Teague, whose facing a charge of 1st degree premeditated murder in Munerlyn's death, too.

“God, he wanted him a little too early than we expected,” Duper’s 11-year-old son, Khalim Munerlyn said. “As long as he's up there with God, I'm okay.”

