Family and friends of motorcyclist killed urge drivers to watch out for bikers

(09/11/19)- A young father's life, cut short.

A Grand Blanc man was killed when his motorcycle collided with a semi-truck a week ago Wednesday.

As Kyle Sloan's family and friends remember him, they are urging drivers to be more aware of who they share the road with.

"We met on the bus, kind of hit off instantly," said best friend, Kyle Severn.

Severn not only shared a first name with his best friend since 3rd grade.

Like many of Sloan's friends, the two Kyles also shared a love of bikes of all kinds.

"Riding, everything I've ever learned, I learned from him," Severn said.

"We started on BMX bikes, after that we never stayed off two wheels actually," said close friend Pete Rollock.

"Anything on two wheels, four wheels, anything with a motor, he could either fix it or ride it," said close friend, Preston Ahlson.

Sloan died doing what he loved. Police said he was on his bike headed to work when a box truck turned into his path.

"It was tragic, broke my heart," Ahlson said.

"Not a day goes by that I don't think about him," Severn said.

Sloan's friends and family say the best way to honor him is to help spread the state's "Look twice, Save a life," campaign.

To help keep motorcyclists safe on the road.

"We want to go home just as bad as everybody else here does. Slow down and watch out for us, let us go home," Rollock said.

Sloan took his final ride Tuesday with loved ones and more than of his fellow 80 bikers.

"Proper ride home for him. He would have been proud," Ahlson said.

Sloan leaves behind a 6-year-old son and another son on the way. He was just 30 years old.