Family 'heart sick' about mother in Lapeer nursing home; owner speaks out

(4/9/2020) - Since the coronavirus pandemic began, the Villages of Lapeer nursing home closed their doors to family and friends.

That's not an unusual protocol in these unprecedented times. But, a family member of someone inside reached out to ABC12 saying they have also failed to keep them updated on their response.

The woman found out two residents died over the weekend from the Lapeer County Health Department's report. One of those two was her mother's roommate.

She has asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation against her mother.

ABC12 first reported Wednesday that the state has opened an investigation into the facility after receiving multiple complaints.

Employees told ABC12 the proper precautions weren't taken. And now, the nursing home has become a hot spot for COVID-19.

ABC12 called the Villages of Lapeer to find out what's going on and as soon as our Ann Pierret identified herself, they hung up on her.

The family member ABC12 spoke with Thursday said she's getting the same treatment.

"I think these people should be brought forward, brought accountable," she explained. "I think they have really done an injustice here, not just to myself and my family and my loved ones, but to every person in their facility and their families."

She said her mother, who has dementia, has lived at the Villages of Lapeer since June.

She visits frequently, but the coronavirus pandemic has put a stop to that.

"Right now I'm just - I'm horrified," she said. "I'm very upset, worried, heart sick, saddened and feel very betrayed."

The woman explained she's already had concerns with the facility not properly taking care of her Mom.

So she's called often. But, every time she's asked if there's been any cases of COVID-19, she said, "They continue to say everyone has been good. They have put my mom's life at risk, along with our dad and family."

ABC12 first reported Wednesday that two residents at the facility died from the virus over the weekend.

And it turns out, the woman said one of them shared a room with her mother. But, her mother has yet to be tested.

"They tell us, you know, they're watching her and they're, you know, keeping her isolated; but then somebody else will tell me she's still walking around, they cannot restrain her because she's still mobile," the woman said.

Her worry only increased when she video chatted with her mother yesterday. She wanted to check in after hearing employees calling the facility a hot spot for the virus.

"It's very obvious she has not had a bath or shower, her hair washed, her face looks really drawn in like she could be dehydrated," she explained. "It's extremely difficult and I am so concerned for my mom's safety."

Multiple employees reached out individually to ABC12 saying they have tested positive. Others are afraid to show up to work.

The woman said that's another concern -- will her Mom be properly taken care of?

One of the owners of the facility, Dr. Thomas Davis, hosted a town hall with workers this afternoon, understanding the employees have a number of questions.

He didn't say much about the state's investigation; but Dr. Davis explained thanks to their involvement, employees now have the proper personal protection equipment they need.

"We're taking good care of the patients and everything is being followed by the letter. And, I don't want people to be worried about their loved ones that are in there," he explained.

Dr. Davis said the lack of personal protection equipment is what led to complaints from his employees.

He explained that two weeks ago a few employees showed up in masks from home. But, he said, they were not the proper equipment. So, the Director of Nursing told them to go home.

Dr. Davis said 24 hours later, they cleared up this issue with the employees, letting them know they are okay to bring in their own PPE. He added that the Director of Nursing no longer works at the facility.

We shared firsthand accounts from two nurses Wednesday. They told ABC12 that they believe they tested positive for the virus because PPE wasn't available.

But, Dr. Davis says that's not where the blame should lie.

Regardless, multiple employees are self-quarantining. So, ABC12 asked Dr. Davis how residents will be taken care of with so many employees off the job.

"I think the staff that we have now, for the most part, is pretty good; and I see them pitching in," Dr. Davis said. "So, I see some willing to work over extra shifts because people being out. So we're uh - you know, our first priority is the safety of our residents there, as well as all of our employees."

Again, ABc12 has confirmed two people who lived at the facility have died from the virus. Employees have said 11 of them have now tested positive. And, they believe more than a dozen patients have too.

ABC12 asked Dr. Davis for those exact numbers. He said he didn't know.

Dr. Davis issued this statement Wednesday: "In such an unprecedented, and challenging, time, we want to provide the community with assurance that we are following the CDC guidelines including providing Personal Protective Equipment to employees and doing everything we can to navigate this pandemic. Every person to enter the building (staff, residents, EMS) is screened, every time they enter, which entails an on-paper COVID screen, on the spot temperature monitoring, and screening for symptoms. We have prepared a COVID-19 unit where residents can be separated from the rest of the population. All residents have been quarantined, and our life enrichment team has tackled the daunting task of keeping spirits high while innovating many in-room activities.

We appreciate the support we have been given by the health department and the community partners."