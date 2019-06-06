Family identifies two victims of deadly overnight hit-and-run on Dort Highway

(6/6/2019) - Family and friends identified one of the men killed in a violent hit-and-run crash on Dort Highway overnight as 22-year-old Nolan Thomas.

His 20-year-old pregnant girlfriend also was injured in the altercation, but she was listed in good condition at Hurley Medical Center on Thursday. She and Thomas are expecting a boy.

Family and friends started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Thomas' funeral.

Thomas and a 26-year-old man whose name was not released died when a red SUV hit them in the 2800 block of South Dort Highway just after midnight.

A 27-year-old woman also was hit and is fighting for her life at Hurley Medical Center with critical injuries.

Police responded to reports of a shooting near Al's Coney Island and the America Inn motel. They found the four people who had been hit by a red SUV that fled the scene.

Investigators say shots were fired during the incident, but they are not sure who fired the gun or whether anyone was hit. All four victims, who know each other, were injured by the red SUV.

Police believe an altercation between the victims and another group broke out before the four people got run over. Police are looking into whether the group of people hit by the SUV know the driver.

They could not provide a detailed description of the suspect's SUV Thursday morning. It likely has front-end damage from the crash.

The Major Case Unit comprised of officers from the Flint Police Department and Michigan State Police were investigating the case. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or Michigan State Police at 810-237-6922.