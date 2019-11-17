Family looks to bring home body of Saginaw woman murdered in Tampa

(11/17/19) - A mid-Michigan woman's family has been working to bring her body home to Saginaw from Tampa, Florida.

Tia Pittman was murdered in Florida two weeks ago.

"A loving and giving person. She's my nanny. She's my first baby," Cora Layer said. "I'm going to miss her, she did so much for other people."

Layer is the aunt of 38-year-old Pittman.

Pittman is originally from Saginaw, but she moved to Tampa with her boyfriend Stanley Peck to help take care of his dad.

"We got the call Halloween morning that they've both been hurt," Layer said. "We weren't really sure what was going on."

Pittman's family later learned that she and her boyfriend were shot and killed outside Peck's family home.

Their 2-year-old son and one-month-old baby girl were inside the home at the time.

"It was hard," Layer said. "You don't think it's going to happen to you."

It's been two weeks and Pittman's body is still in Tampa.

"Everything is kind of [in] limbo for our family because we can't bury [her]," Layer said.

Layer says they don't have the money to pay for funeral expenses or to bring her body home.

"We want to bring to home so we can say our good-byes," Layer said.

