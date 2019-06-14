Family of legionnaires' disease victim reacts to dismissed criminal cases in Flint water crisis

(06/13/2019) - The criminal cases dismissed include those involving involuntary manslaughter charges against Michigan Health Department Chief Nick Lyon and Chief Medical Executive Eden Wells.

Thursday night, ABC 12 News sat down with Mary-Anne Tribble, the daughter of John Phillip Snyder, who specialists say died of Legionaaire's disease in June of 2015.

"We were kind of prepared," she said, "we weren't surprised."

Tribble said she met with the team from the Attorney General's office about a month ago, so she wasn't caught off guard by the announcement that the Flint water prosecution team had decided to dismiss all pending criminal cases brought forth by the former Office of Special Counsel (OSC).

Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy issued a statement which noted that all available evidence was not pursued.

Tribble thinks the prosecuttion teams'decision to start afresh after the discovery of new evidence is a good idea.

"Six weeks wasn't enough time to go through all the information they discovered, and they keep discovering more information," she said.

The new prosecution team says its taken millions of documents and hundreds of new electronic devices into its possession this week.

"I think it's going to benefit," Tribble said,"at least getting to the bottom of it all, getting all the information's going to help people."

In 2017, the AG's office said 12 people died of Legionnaires' disease, a respiratory illness they said resulted from the city's water switch to the Flint River.

Those deaths prompted six involuntary manslaughter charges.

Chief Medical Executive Eden Wells' charge was linked

to John Phillip Snyder's death in 2015.

Tribble testified at one of the court hearings about how active her dad had been. Something she shared about on Thursday evening:

"We were planning, actually," she said,"before he became ill, we were planning a trip on one of the Viking Cruises to go to the Netherlands."

Instead, she said her dad died of Legionella pneumonia after visiting the ER at McLaren Hospital for a shoulder injury. The hospital was using water from the Flint River.

Tribble's dad, John Phillip Snyder, was 84.

She hopes the extra time will bring about results for all of the families impacted by deaths from Legionnaire's disease:

"Everybody's whose been hurt by all of this," Tribble said,"as long as there's a result that benefits them or has some kind of closure for everybody that's been hurt by it because there's been so many."

Since the criminal cases were dismissed without prejudice, the prosecution team can bring back the same charges, or add additional charges.