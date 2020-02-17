Family-owned grocery store in Bad Axe closing in March

(2/17/2020) – A family-owned grocery store in Bad Axe is closing in March after 65 years in business.

McDonald’s Food and Family Center at 721 N. VanDyke Road plans to go out of business by the end of March, when inventory is liquidated.

In a letter to the community, the McDonald family thanked their loyal customers, some of whom shopped there for more than 50 years, and the thousands of employees who worked at the store over the years.

The letter asks the community to come back to the store soon and also keep “some of the best employees in the county” in mind for job opportunities.