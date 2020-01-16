Family pleads for answers to 39-year-old grandfather's murder

(1/16/2020) - Four months after his shooting death, the family of a Flint man is asking the community for answers.

Earline Danley, who was Charles Stocker's wife, pleads for information on his Sept. 13 murder.

Police say someone gunned down Charles Stocker on Sept. 13. The shooter allegedly drove by Stocker's house on East Pulaski Avenue and fired multiple shots.

Those shots killed the 39-year-old grandfather.

Four months later, police still don't know what happened. His family gathered Thursday in hopes that someone would step forward with information leading to an arrest in the case.

"I'll be waiting for that day when the detective call my phone and say I found his killer," said Earline Danley, who was Stocker's wife. "That'll make the happiest day of my life. But I still would be in pain."

Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in this case.