Family searching desperately for missing 25-year-old in Swartz Creek area

(12/27/2019) - Family and friends of a missing 25-year-old are taking to the ground and sky around Swartz Creek to find him.

Kevin Bacon was last seen around 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Family members reported him missing to police after he failed to show up for a breakfast on Christmas morning.

Bacon's car was located in Clayton Township, but there was no trace of his whereabouts.

On Friday, family and friends met around 11 a.m. at Winshall Park to comb the area for any clues. They also deployed a drone to take some aerial photos of the area.

The Metro Police Authority of Genesee County is leading the investigation into Bacon's disappearance. A police K-9 has been searching for any trace of him, but it did not turn up any trace.

Police say they are not ruling out any possibilities in the investigation.

Anyone with information about Bacon's whereabouts is asked to call the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County.