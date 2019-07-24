Family seeking answers 2 years after girls hit, killed crossing Saginaw Street

(7/24/2019) - "Best friends. Giggly, funny, loved each other as if they were sisters," Annina Banks said of her great niece, Ashyrinta Clemons and the girl's best friend, Tatiana Brown. "We just miss 'em and it's just crazy that two years - August 26th - will be two years that they've been gone."

The two 13-year-olds were crossing Saginaw Street in Flint, leaving a party with their friends when they were struck by a suspected drunk driver and killed.

"It just breaks my heart to know that this person is out here and basically got away with a double murder," Banks said.

The night of the crash Banks found the man's car and turned it into the police.

The next day, he walked into the police station, but was let go.

Banks organized a protest the next week at City Hall. The Flint Police Chief and Mayor came out to meet with their families; and they promised the family would have answers in 6 months.

"Why aren't their lives just as important as anybody else's? And, this is the question that I need answered and nobody can answer that for me," Banks said.

After 6 months passed, she started asking for answers again; but she said, she couldn't get anyone from Flint Police to talk to her about the case.

Knowing who the driver was, their family got a civil attorney, took him to court and won. The man owes Clemons' family $2-million from the wrongful death lawsuit.

"I know her dad and her mom are so heartbroken," Banks said through tears. "They are absolutely heartbroken; and they can't do it. They can't do what I do because they're just tore up about it."

But after running into closed door after closed door, Banks started looking for help. And she said she turned to Representative Sheldon Neeley (D - Flint). He started asking questions, too; but said e couldn't get answers from Flint Police either.

"They were more interested, in my opinion, in who was to blame for the failure. So, what I had to do was to go up and above that confusion," he explained."

Rep. Neeley petitioned the Attorney General's Office to get involved in the investigation; and now, Banks has hope she'll win her fight.

"I said I'm gonna finish. I have to finish this race. I have to finish this race. Just to get justice for them," she said.

Flint Police declined a request for a comment on the case at this time.

The Genesee County Prosecutor said he did receive a warrant for the driver's arrest shortly after the crash; but he said, there wasn't sufficient evidence to charge him.

After more than a year and a half, the Prosecutor said he went to Flint Police, asking "the investigation be kicked into high gear."

A spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office said they will not get involved until the Genesee County Prosecutor's investigation is completed.