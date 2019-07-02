Family supporting Jasmine Jackson, whose parents and brother died in crash

(7/2/2019) - People are coming together to support a little girl who lost her family in a deadly car accident in Isabella County.

Jasmine Jackson's mother Jessica, father Jeremy and 3-year-old brother Jayce died, along with Jason Macarthur of Hemlock man on Sunday.

Police believe Macarthur suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel as he was driving east on M-20 between Wise and Vroman roads around 4:15 p.m. He veered across the center line and slammed head-on into a Chevrolet Avalanche carrying the Jackson family.

A Nissan Altima also heading west on M-20 also hit the Avalanche after the initial collision.

Jasmine was not with her family when the crash happened. Her relatives started a GoFundMe page to support her while she remains in the care of extended family.

Family members say she will need help with everything from school supplies and clothing to counseling service and education.