Flint man disappeared day before 63rd birthday, hours after his son died

(6/13/2019) - Derrick Towns was last seen at his home here on West Dewey Street in Flint, on Wednesday morning, June 5th.

The next day, his son Derrick Terrell Towns, Jr, who goes by Terrell, passed away from kidney failure.

"So, we're trying to get ahold of him, see where he is. His funeral is tomorrow, so we're really worried about him, this is unlike him," said Adrian Hunter.

He's Terrell's cousin, Derrick Towns' nephew.

He explained a group of them showed up to Towns' home Thursday not just to tell him that his son died; but, it was also the day of his 63rd birthday.

"We went in the house, you know, lights were on, TVs were on, his glasses were still in there; so, you know, it's not like he was leaving to go out of town or planned on being gone for a long period of time," Hunter explained.

They've posted more than 300 flyers throughout the City and shared it countless times on social media. Hunter said they even stopped by the local jails and hospitals and checked in with family that lives outside of Michigan.

"We're getting worried. The family is worried," he said. "You know, we're praying that we find him okay. And, we just hope that if anybody sees or hears anything they can reach out to us or call 911."

Hunter said they tried to hold off on funeral plans for Terrell, but couldn't wait much longer. They're confused, but hopeful their always well-dressed Derrick Towns will return soon.

"He's a dresser right? Some of his favorite things - dress, he's an outdoors-man," Hunter said. "He loved to be in the yard, go fishing, those are some of his favorite things to do, spend time with family, you know, his friends. You know, again, we really hope to find him okay."

If you've seen Derrick Towns or know anything about where he might be, you're urged to call the Flint Police Department.

