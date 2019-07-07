Farm to table coming to Bay City

A farm to table restaurant is getting ready for its opening in mid-Michigan with hopes to offer diners fresh new options.

"There's so much here to offer in Michigan and I feel like sometimes it gets over looked," Amberlyn Hales said.

Hales has a passion for cooking and creating cuisine, which led to her opening Blending Bowl in Saginaw.

Now she's gearing up to open her newest restaurant MI Table in her hometown of Bay City.

"Come have a seat at MI Table and taste Pure Michigan or savory our state," Hales said.

Hales has been cooking up this idea for years. The last three were spent traveling the state looking for the best our state has to offer.

"Whatever is the best and the freshest that we are growing is what is on the menu and it will change probably four times a year," Hales said.

This farm to table has a treasure for guests. This new restaurant is going in the old Chem Bank in downtown Bay City there's an old vault still inside.

"They found a cabbage patch kid certificate in one of the security deposits, so that was our hidden treasure in here," Hales said.

Hales says the vault is going to be a VIP room.

"We'll have a seven-course meal and you will let us know in advance what you don't like and your allergies and there's no menu. We will just serve you," Hales said.

The restaurant has more to offer guests. Its 5,000 square feet—a spot that gives the nod to her hometown and other areas around mid-Michigan. Also, pay homage to popular destinations in Michigan.

"So, the Great Lakes are going to be represented by our bar. We are going to have an epoxy covered river bar made out of Michigan wood...We'll have a transition zone. We have a 12 foot Mackinac Bridge table. Our upstairs is going to pay homage to the U.P. and our Native American culture," Hales said.

Hales says she plans on hiring on a few dozen employees. She plans to open this place up in August this year.

