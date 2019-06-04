Extremely wet spring a cause for concern among farmers

(06/04/19) -- Not a pretty picture. That's how the USDA is describing this year's crop planting season. The effects are being felt all over the corn belt states, and could mark the beginning of what could be a difficult summer for farmers.

Many farmers have gotten a very late start to planting their crops because of record rainfall making it difficult to plant, but then comes another problem.

"Some of the states cutoff for crop insurance was the 25th, ours happens to be tomorrow, we can plant through tomorrow without any penalties to crop insurance," said Bill Hunt who owns Hunt Farms in Richfield Township.

He says normally, farmers in Michigan would be about 73-77 percent planted for corn. Right now, the state is about 41 percent. For him, he's only at 25 percent.

"This whole last 5 weeks has been unbelievable. I've been doing this for 46 years and this is the worst year I ever remember," he said.

Hunt says he has two options: plant past the cutoff date for crop insurance and get penalized, or don't plant and take a crop insurance payment.

"Bottom line is, you try to plant if at all possible. You might go 5 or 6 days past the cutoff date which is the 5th, you might plant the 10th or 12th, after that you get penalized too much to go any more than that."

Hunt says the late start on planting could mean lesser crop yields which means consumers may have to bear the costs come harvest time.

"It's going to affect us, yes. I'm not going to lie to you, it's going to affect us as a consumer, if we can't make this happen."

Hunt says at this point, all he wants people to do is pray that we get the dry weather we need in order for the crops to grow.