Farmer's Market & local pantry team up to feed hungry veterans

(11/24/19) - The Holidays are here and this time of year can be difficult for many, especially for those who have served our country.

That's why a mid-Michigan Farmer's Market is teaming up with a local food pantry. To make sure some veterans have a happy Thanksgiving.

Many returning vets who have seen battle are struggling to adjust back to ordinary life.

Some are left without a home, a job, or a decent meal.

The 1% Veteran Food Pantry wants to make sure that does not continue to happen.

The Pantry's motto is, "No one who has served his or her country should EVER go hungry," and that's especially true during a holiday that concentrates on food and giving thanks.

"A lot of vets don't have family, especially a lot of older vets. They're getting older. A lot of their family is gone. A lot of them don't know how to cook. That's a big thing. A lot of them don't know how to cook. If you don't know how to cook, what do you eat out of? You eat out of cans. You eat out of boxes. All that processed stuff is so much salt. They want a fresh meal," chef and event organizer, Jeremy Bookins said.

All vets and military members with an ID received a free roast turkey meal, complete with sides and desserts. Military dependents and children paid $5 and non-Military civilians paid $10.

The proceeds will benefit the pantry for days to come, but the dinner was special for here and now.

"It's a great feeling. It's totally different than when you're in Vietnam when you're eating C-Rations, and now we get this free meal, and it's a turkey dinner. It's a Thanksgiving, and we're so thankful to God," William Schaard said. Schaard served in the Marine Corps and in Vietnam.

Event organizers were shocked with the impressive turnout, saying they estimated a couple hundred people attended and raised over $1,000 at least.

Schaard hopes events like these help vets succeed in the long-run.

"If they get involved in different organizations, that's going to help them tremendously. Because the word like this gets out that these organizations are helping us and supporting us now," he said.

They're hoping to get the word out and continue gathering support.