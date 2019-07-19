Farmers try to cool off their livestock as best they can

(7/19/19) - Extremely hot & humid weather is taking its toll on mid-Michigan residents who are doing everything they can to stay cool.

However, some animals don't have that ability.

Weil's Dairy Farm is Goodrich has been in business for more than 60 years.

They know all too well how weather can affect their dairy herd of 180 head out of a total of about 500 cattle.

"They're bunching up with their herd instinct. They don't lay down as much. They don't eat as much. They don't want to be milked as much," said third generation farmer Stephanie Weil of Weil's Dairy Farm.

Cows can produce between 6-10 gallons of milk a day.

The Weil farm uses mechanical milkers that help reduce stress so they can produce more milk.

But, production can drop quite a bit, when they're uncomfortable, just like humans.

Weil added, "They're milk production has dropped like 8-10% in this hot and humid weather. And it will also cause more lameness in the future, because they're standing a lot more. They don't feel comfortable enough to lay down."

And it's not just the quantity of milk produced, but also the quality, as the fat content diminishes.

Short-term, it's the water content in the air that needs to go down.

"The humidity would help a lot if the humidity would drop back. Cool nights also help. They tend to feel better and eat more during the night," commented Dan Weil.

Fans and an open barn allow air to flow through as best as possible.

But, sometimes the cows don't do themselves any favors.

Weil added, "They're like furnaces and it just creates more heat. It's like a sauna when you walk between them."

All farmers can do is try to keep their livestock in good shape until the weather begins to cools off.