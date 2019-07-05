Farmers experiencing the most challenging season in years

(7/5/19) - Corn crops should be - knee high by the fourth of July.

At least that's how the saying goes.

But it's been a rough time for all kinds of farmers across mid-Michigan.

Rain-soaked fields and cool weather delayed and even prevented crops from being planted - especially corn and soybeans.

Farmers are at the mercy of Mother Nature even more so than in past years.

Empty fields this time of year are not normal.

They should be covered in a sea of green from crops like corn or soybeans.

And many other acres of land show just the beginning of growth, the result of farmers not being able to get into their fields to plant.

"The seed that got in the ground, it experienced cold, wet conditions for another four or five weeks," said Birch Run Township farmer Don Nelson.

Even rolling acres of corn that should be much taller, wait to hit their stride and growth spurt.

"There's been a lot of challenges with the cold, the wet, the late spring coming. You know, it's just been a bad, bad, we've had a bad go of it," added Nelson.

According to the USDA, crop insurance claims could top one billion dollars nationwide.

Some farmers have decided to roll the dice by either rotating crops or just forging ahead by planting corn that may mature more quickly, but yield less corn per bushel.

Other pitfalls lay in wait if weather conditions are not perfect until harvest.

"We got low test weight, high moisture. Costs a lot of money to dry it, difficult to dry it, difficult to move harvest along at the speed you're normally used to," commented Nelson.

Higher commodity prices may offset lower harvest numbers, which range from ten to fifty percent of normal, but there are no guarantees.

Nelson said, "We really won't know until we get that first freeze how well we've done."

The ripple effect could cause meat and dairy prices to rise if feed prices go higher this fall.