Farmers optimistic about new trade deal

(12/11/19) - Farmers across Mid-Michigan are anxiously waiting to get a good look at what a new international trade deal means for them.

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) is expected to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement that has been in place since 1994.

The trade deal comes on the heels of a rough year for farmers who dealt with a rollercoaster of weather conditions. First there was too much rain, then not enough, and when it was time for harvest the fields were soaked again.

LaRaCha Farms was still harvesting corn on Wednesday. Typically harvest would be done in November.

"This year was yes, challenging on both fronts, absolutely," said Chad Bauer with LaRaCha Farms based in Saginaw County.

Mother Nature was one challenge, trade uncertainty was the other.

"There was no market and with the uncertainty with Mexico they weren't buying, they weren't willing to do any contracts, and such, so we weren't sure where the market was going to be so we didn't take that risk," said Adam Bauer with LaRaCha Farms.

LaRaCha Farms didn't plant any black beans this year.

In a normal year roughly 25 percent of their edible dry bean crops would be that variety. Many of those would go south of the border.

They are optimistic about the impact of USMCA.

"I hope there's a good relationship between us and the buyers down in Mexico to where they'll come back into the market and be will to pay for our quality products," Chad Bauer said.

And while Mother Nature is rarely predictable, these farmers hope the agreement will lead to a growing confidence in trade.

"It's very important, because they're close neighbor, right, so for logistics of anything if we can deal with neighbors close it's a lot better than going overseas or halfway around the world or other places," Adam Bauer said.

NAFTA will remain in effect until the new deal is approved and signed into law.