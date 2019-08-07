Farmers still battling weather and commodity issues

(8/7/19) - A chilly and wet spring lasted much longer than normal, affecting Mid-Michigan farmers' ability to plant on time.

Even though summer roared back to life in July, farmers still face many challenges. First, it was too much water that delayed planting and now some areas are parched.

While there has been rainfall, some areas across Mid-Michigan haven't had enough to encourage crops.

"Corn should be done by now. In other words, it should be all tasseled, you should be able to see the ear," Hunt Farms owner Bill Hunt said. "It should almost look like sweet corn at this stage. Right now, it's just a little blister on the cob."

This late start to the growing season has many farmers worried about their crops, ranging from corn to beans. The later they were planted, the more time they need to develop.

"We need, probably an extra five to six weeks of summer. We don't need any killing frost. That's for corn and soybeans. All crops in general," Hunt added.

In past years, farmers say the rain has been more widespread. This year, it's been more spotty.

"You know, we've had some areas around here that's had an inch of water. We've had some areas around her that's had four inches of water. And we're less than 5 miles to 10 miles apart," Hunt said.

It's a double whammy that is expected to take it's toll come harvest time if production is significantly reduced.

A lingering trade war with China also is hurting commodity prices.

Any hope for firmer prices will depend on revised planting numbers and expected yields from an all-important USDA crop report that comes out August 12th.