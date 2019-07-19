Fashion Against Bullying returns with a simple message: 'I am enough'

(7/19/2019) - Studies show 1 in every 4 students is a victim of bullying, but one woman is using to fashion to end it.

The second annual Fashion Against Bullying event has a theme of "I am enough."

Tracy Palmer created Fashion Against Bullying using her modeling and etiquette school, Trendsetters Productions. The event is designed to fight bullying and build confidence.

This year, the theme is "I am enough." Health care professionals will be on site to offer counseling and other mental health resources.

"I need people to understand that they are enough no matter what other people say, think, or do," Palmer said. "No matter what shape, size or fashion you are, that you're enough. It doesn't matter what other people think or say about you."

Carole Ann, an entrepreneur and designer, said people often feel like they are missing something and, therefore, not a whole person.

"I wanted to create this shirt for other people to know that even if you don't have it all together, at the end of the day, you're still enough," she said.

The second annual show begins at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Riverfront Banquet Center in downtown Flint. Tickets are $15 available on the Fashion Against Bullying page on Facebook.