Fate of lower wage temporary GM workers weighs heavily on contract talks

(9/25/2019) - The 10-day-old General Motors strike is especially hard for temporary workers, whose fate is a major topic in ongoing labor contract negotiations with the United Auto Workers.

Michael Bellner lives in Grand Ledge west of Lansing and commutes an hour each way to his temporary GM job in Swartz Creek. The drive is a hardship with diminished income from the strike, but it hurt him in another way.

Bellner was about to gain full seniority with GM before the strike started on Sept. 16.

"We just have it rough," he said. "I don't think GM and the higher ups put themselves in our positions. Think about what if this was their family. What would they do, how would they feel? I don't think they care. It's not them so they don't worry about it."

Bellner has worked at the Customer Care and Aftersales facility in Swartz Creek as a flex temp since April. The father of four said life at home right now is very stressful.

He says he went from being OK financially to feeling terrified of how he's going to live and support his family.

Bellner is among the roughly 4,000 temporary workers that make up GM's workforce. That means he doesn't receive the same benefits as full-time workers, such as paid time off and profit sharing.

The current contract with the UAW doesn't provide a clear path for temporary workers to obtain a full-time position at GM. So Bellner and his coworkers take their jobs day by day.

"Any person's hope is the security to be able to take care of your family. That's GM has always been," he said. "My grandfather worked at GM for 40 years. He supported his family on it. He supported me throughout my teenage years and everything on it, provided us a great life. And it's just not that way anymore."

Back in 2009, when GM went bankrupt, the UAW made a concession to allow temp employees to work at a lower wage. That helped the company remain viable.

"I don't think the UAW made a mistake in 2009. I think it was a necessity," said University of Michigan-Flint Associate Economics Professor Chris Douglas. "The company was going under. The costs are too high, they're losing sales. You gotta do something to try to protect the bottom line, because if GM goes bankrupt everyone loses -- the company and the workers."

Fast forward to 2019 and the company is posting billions in profits. So the union wants these temporary workers to have a path to full-time status.

Bellner is not trying to think too much into the future. He just hopes a deal can be reached soon between GM and the UAW so everyone can get back to work.