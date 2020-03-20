Father: Body found in Lake Michigan might be Flushing 16-year-old

(3/20/2020) - A Flushing family awaiting word about their daughter, who was swept off a Lake Michigan pier, may be getting the closure they need.

The father of 16-year-old Eliza Trainer said the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office contacted him to say they believe her body was found near the channel at Holland State Park.

Investigators have not positively identified the body as Trainer, however.

Police say the body was found around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in a small underwater hole, pinned by several large boulders. Divers from the sheriff's office worked with the Park Township Fire Department to move the boulders and recover the body.

Investigators are waiting for divers to make a full recovery before releasing a positive identification.

Trainer hasn't been seen since New Years Day. She was on the pier at the Holland State Park when a 12-foot wave knocked her into the water.