Fed up: Shiawassee County sheriff sued over alleged favoritism with wreckers

(7/3/2019) - A Mid-Michigan towing company is suing the Shiawassee County sheriff, claiming he unfairly favors a competitor that's owned by his friend.

Lepley & Sons Towing filed the lawsuit last month. Owners say Sheriff Brian Begole was calling All-Star Towing more often than other companies in the county.

According to court documents, between January and November of last year, All-Star Towing received 168 calls from the sheriff's office while Lepley & Sons received 46 calls.

The company is seeking at least $25,000 in damages.