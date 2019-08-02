Federal authorities investigate break-in at Saginaw County gun store

(8/2/19) - Federal authorities were at a Saginaw County gun store Friday after what appeared to be a break-in.

It appeared a number of weapons were stolen either late Thursday evening or early Friday morning from Showtime Guns and Ammo in Saginaw Township.

A nearby business owner reportedly called 911 after noticing the door was ajar at the store on Bay Road.

The building had previously been a grocery store before it was converted into a gun store.

No word yet on what was stolen from the store.

