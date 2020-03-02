Federal ban on bump stocks remains after Supreme Court rejects appeal

(3/2/2020) - President Trump's ban on bump stocks will stay in place.

U.S. Supreme Court justices rejected a challenge to the ban brought on by gun rights advocates.

Last year, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives banned the attachments, which essentially allow semi-automatic firearms to quickly fire like machine guns.

Trump pushed for the ban after the 2017 mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas, where a shooter used rifles with bump stocks to open fire onto concertgoers.

The government estimates hundreds of thousands of bump stocks have been sold. The ban requires owners to either destroy or surrender them.