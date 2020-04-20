Federal judge delays filing deadline for Michigan candidates

(4/20/20) - A federal judge has delayed a deadline by which Michigan candidates must file petitions to qualify for the ballot.

U.S. District Judge Terrence Berg on Monday cited the state’s stay-at-home order that's in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The deadline is Tuesday under state law. It was pushed back 17 days to May 8.

Berg says candidates can collect half as many signatures as normal, and they can gather them by email instead of getting a physical signature.

The ruling is a victory for Eric Esshaki, who's seeking the Republican nomination in Michigan's 11th Congressional District in suburban Detroit.

