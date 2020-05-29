Federal regulators find erosion damage on Secord Dam near Gladwin

(5/29/2020) - Federal regulators found damage to all four dams that Boyce Hydro owns along the Tittabawassee River after last week's historic flooding in Midland County.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission inspected the Secord, Smallwood, Edenville and Sanford dams. In a letter to Boyce Hydro, an inspector noted that the Secord Dam's downstream slopes eroded.

Secord Dam is the farthest north of the four and holds back Secord Lake north of Gladwin.

FERC also found erosion damage at the Smallwood Dam near White Star in Gladwin County this week, which differed from Boyce Hydro's findings.

The company had a deadline of Friday to form a forensic team to look at what caused damage at the Sanford Dam. It's not clear if they made that deadline.

Edenville Dam collapsed on May 19 after days of heavy rainfall, releasing the contents of Wixom Lake to flow downstream. The water overwhelmed Sanford Dam and caused it to breached.

The resulting flood sent the Tittabawassee River climbing to a record level of 35.05 feet in downtown Midland. Hundreds of homes and businesses were damaged while 11,000 residents had to evacuate.