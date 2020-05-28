Feds disagree with dam owner on Smallwood Dam status

Just how safe are the other dams along the Tittabawassee River?

The federal government is asking that very question, and so far, they're not satisfied with the answer.

Boyce Hydro Power, the owner of the dams in question, said the Smallwood Dam has no consequential damage. That's not how the federal government sees it.

This is footage of the Smallwood Dam shorlty after the Edenville and Sanford Lake Dams failed, causing a major flood that forced the evacuation of more than ten thousand people in Midland, Gladwin and Saginaw Counties.

A day after the flooding began, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission sent a letter to Boyce Hydro and its co-owner Lee Mueller, who lives in Las Vegas, ordering Muelller, to do inspections of the Sanford Lake, and the two upstream of the failed dams, the Smallwood and Secord dams three days after the water receded.

Boyce Hydro had the inspections done, indicating there was no consequential damage to the Smallwood or Secord Dams, but its clear in its reply on May 26th, FERC did not agree on Smallwood's condition.

David Capka, the director of FERC's Division of Dam Safety and Inspection, wrote "based on our site assessment, we do not agree that Smallwood sustained no consequential damage. To the contrary, Smallwood sustained erosion damage in multiple locations."

Its not clear what FERC thinks of Boyce Hydro's assessment that there is no consequential damage to the Second Dam.

Boyce Hydro and Mueller have been at odds with federal and state regulators for years, and you get a flavor of that in FERC's response to Boyce.

While FERC is allowing a two day extension for the company to get a Forensic Investigation Team together to further inspect the dams, it reminded Boyce Hydro the team should consist of six experts in various dam safety fields, not just three as Boyce Hydro wanted. It also gave this reminder Mueller and the company "the team members must not have worked on any of the Boyce Hydro Projects in the past."

I was able to talk to Lawrence Kogan, the attorney for Boyce Hydro.

He says this is a human tragedy and the company and the Muellers are very distressed by that.

He says as the investigation unfolds, and new information comes to light, people are going to realize there was a number of factors that led to the flooding and dam failures.

