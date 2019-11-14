Fee to be lowered for no-fault auto insurance medical benefits

(11/14/19) - Another change is on the way for Michigan's no-fault auto insurance.

Back in May the governor signed legislation giving drivers the option to reduce or turn down unlimited, lifetime medical benefits known as Personal Injury Protection (PIP). One goal of the change was to lower Michigan's historically high insurance rates.

Yesterday, the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association announced the cost of that fee is dropping too.

Currently PIP, which offers unlimited, lifetime medical benefits through auto insurance coverage, costs $220 annually.

In July of 2020 the same coverage will drop to $100 annually, marking a 55 percent drop.

Under the change signed into law in May, drivers can also opt to reduce their coverage to a lower tier, or turn it down.

But Tony Coppolino with A.C. Coppolino Insurance Agency in Saginaw cautions saving money up front may not save you in the long run. "As the price goes down I still don't get a commission on it, and still recommend that people buy this coverage. This is the most important coverage on your policy," he said. "You can always fix a car, you can't fix a person if you don't have enough money to fix the person."

Coppolino's team plans to reach out to every customer and make sure they understand the change, and have them sign paperwork so no one is caught off guard.

Coppolino said if a person chooses a tier of coverage with a $250,000 cap, any additional medical expenses resulting from a car crash would have to come from another pot of money. Perhaps health insurance, out of pocket, or a variety of other sources.

"We all realize that if you went into the hospital, $250,000 in the emergency room doesn't last very long," Coppolino added.

According to the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association, the state-created entity that reimburses insurers for claims surpassing $580,000, from July 1, 1978 to Dec. 3, 2018 40,715 claims have been reported. As of the end of 2018 17,751 remain open. Some of those claims date back to 1978. MCCA also reports more than $17.2 billion has been paid.

Coppolino wants people to understand that if they choose to lower or opt out of the benefits to save money up front, long-term care paid for via PIP funding may not be an option.

"If they want to roll the dice and save another hundred dollars, so be it. It doesn't affect my world at all. It only affects their world," Coppolino said. "I don't get paid a commission for it, it affects how they are helped."

The changes impact millions of Michiganders.

"If you ride in a car, own a car in Michigan, this will affect your life," Coppolino said.

Coppolino has been in business for decades helping people find the right coverage. "This is the most turbulent time we've had in auto insurance since no-fault came in and then all the reforms."

He cautioned that while the changes go into effect next July, a lot could happen between now and then when it comes to legal challenges and other factors.