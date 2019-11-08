Fenton Fire Hall restaurant closed after flames damage duct system

(11/8/2019) - Fenton firefighters returned to their former station on Friday, but not to reminisce.

A fire in the kitchen ventilation system closed the Fenton Fire Hall restaurant.

The Fenton Fire Hall restaurant caught fire, bringing five fire departments to help extinguish flames that damaged the kitchen ventilation system. Fire crews had to cut open the roof to access the burning parts.

The Fenton City, Fenton Township, Linden and Holly fire departments and North Oakland County Fire Authority all responded to the scene.

The restaurant was closed at the time, but first-graders from State Road Elementary School were inside on a field trip touring the former Fenton fire station.

Managing Partner Erich Lines said the children were wonderful guests even though the group had to be evacuated. He plans to offer the students a catered lunch for the trouble.

Crews were busily cleaning up and repairing the damage on Friday afternoon. Fenton Fire Hall was closed for dinner on Friday evening, but hoped to reopen by noon on Saturday.