Fenton and Flint men die after car-tree crash in Mundy Township

(12/23/2019) - Two men from Flint and Fenton died early Saturday after their vehicle hit a tree in Mundy Township.

A 39-year-old Flint man was driving north on Torrey Road when he apparently lost control and slammed into a tree just south of Hill Road around 12:06 a.m., according to the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County.

The Flint man was pronounced dead at the scene. An ambulance rushed the 38-year-old male passenger from Fenton to Hurley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe excessive speed may have contributed to the crash. Investigators were still looking into the cause on Monday.